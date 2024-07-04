Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

