Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Alector alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alector

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 16.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 13.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 211.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 301,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $425.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

(Get Free Report

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.