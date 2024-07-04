Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.83.

ALLE stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

