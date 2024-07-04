Amarillo National Bank Grows Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.05% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 393,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.