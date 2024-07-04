Amarillo National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,585,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

