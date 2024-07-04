Amarillo National Bank Sells 1,480 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Amarillo National Bank cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.08. 2,521,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.