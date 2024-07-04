AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $5.03 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 735,666 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 103.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

