American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. ASML accounts for 1.3% of American National Bank & Trust Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $23.52 on Thursday, hitting $1,071.41. The stock had a trading volume of 779,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,812. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $974.14 and a 200-day moving average of $914.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

