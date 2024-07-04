American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LLY traded down $8.61 on Thursday, reaching $898.10. 3,078,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $824.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.69. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

