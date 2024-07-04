American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys Shares of 26,672 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

XYL traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,400. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

