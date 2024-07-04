American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.81. 4,996,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day moving average of $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $227.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

