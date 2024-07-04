American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,838. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

