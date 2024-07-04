American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases Shares of 30,465 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,437,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,236,000 after buying an additional 1,015,792 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 2,220,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

