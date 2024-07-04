American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.13 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
