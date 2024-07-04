American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AWR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.51. 71,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

