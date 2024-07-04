Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lifted by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $434.00. 182,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,379. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $446.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.71 and a 200-day moving average of $411.75.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

