AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 2,230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $256,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after acquiring an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 99,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.18. 3,192,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

