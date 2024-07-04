AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 530 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $62,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

WM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.20. The company had a trading volume of 720,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,207. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

