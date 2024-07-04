AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 345,239 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,443. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

