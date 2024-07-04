AMI Asset Management Corp Has $47.56 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $47,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 536.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.86. 408,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,219. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.