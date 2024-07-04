AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,114 shares during the period. Ball comprises 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $52,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after buying an additional 833,494 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

Ball stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

