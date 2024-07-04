AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 58,470 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $35,511,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $682.51. 1,403,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

