AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Utz Brands worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 103,448 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after buying an additional 199,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,213.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,428. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

