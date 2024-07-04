AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,710 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of GXO Logistics worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 82.4% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.1 %

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,042. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

