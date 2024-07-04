AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $86.10. 700,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,731. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $4,160,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.