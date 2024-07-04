AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

MMSI traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 170,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,641. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

