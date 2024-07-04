Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $66.38

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

