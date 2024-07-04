Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $66.38

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
GOLF stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
