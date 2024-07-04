Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$31.42

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NPI

Northland Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$23.37 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.