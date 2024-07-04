Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $55.82

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

