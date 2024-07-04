AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) & Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Head to Head Analysis

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oncolytics Biotech and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 AnaptysBio 0 2 7 0 2.78

Valuation and Earnings

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 86.24%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and AnaptysBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($0.30) -3.37 AnaptysBio $17.16 million 39.64 -$163.62 million ($6.14) -4.06

Oncolytics Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncolytics Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of AnaptysBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -110.66% -74.28% AnaptysBio -711.17% -161.40% -35.07%

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.