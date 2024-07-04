Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of ANSLF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Ansell has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

