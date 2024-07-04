Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

AON stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.77. 840,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

