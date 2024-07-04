Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Head to Head Review

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.56, suggesting that its share price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 16.77 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -8.57 DATATRAK International $6.18 million 0.29 $2.66 million N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Digital beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

