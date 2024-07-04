Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.14. Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

