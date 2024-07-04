Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.
AQST has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.81.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
