Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.81.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.