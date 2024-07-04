Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

