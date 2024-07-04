Ark (ARK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.43 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,901,264 coins and its circulating supply is 181,900,404 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.