Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,257.16

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $54,257.16 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.06042688 USD and is up 46.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $53,011.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

