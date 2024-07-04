Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.43 and last traded at 0.43. 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.41.

Atlas Salt Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.51.

Atlas Salt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Salt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Salt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.