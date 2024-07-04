AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 19,462,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,098,884. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

