AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $6,494.93 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

