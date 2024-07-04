Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

