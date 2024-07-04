Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axfood AB (publ)
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.