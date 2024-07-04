Azarias Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Unifi makes up 3.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Unifi worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

