Azarias Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,654 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service makes up approximately 5.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.63% of Matrix Service worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Matrix Service Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 203,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,804. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $166.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

