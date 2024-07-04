B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GAUZ. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
