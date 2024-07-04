Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.67. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,442,243 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 14.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

