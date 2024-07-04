Baby Doge Coin Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $183.73 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,628,198.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

