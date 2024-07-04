BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.97) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.32) to GBX 1,440 ($18.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402 ($17.73).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,277.50 ($16.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,360.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,274.15. The company has a market capitalization of £38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.57), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,533,126.31). Insiders have purchased 34 shares of company stock worth $45,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

