Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 21,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

