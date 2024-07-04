Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

